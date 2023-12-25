Assam enrolls 42 lakh beneficiaries under NFSA, exceeds target: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 25 on the microblogging site X that the state has surpassed its initial target by enrolling a staggering 42 lakh new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the successful implementation of the Assam Cabinet’s decision to extend social security through the precision-driven enrollment process.

The Assam Cabinet had initially set a goal to enroll 40 lakh new beneficiaries and provide them with essential ration cards. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly revealed that the state has not only met but exceeded this target, showcasing the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its citizens.

The enrollment status, district-wise, highlights the extensive reach of this initiative across various regions of Assam:

Bajali: 49,078

Kamrup: 2,63,972

Baksa: 99,576

Kamrup (M): 1,09,734

Barpeta: 1,43,656

Karbi Anglong: 1,03,498

Biswanath: 95,561

Karimganj: 1,43,939

Bongaigaon: 1,11,755

Kokrajhar: 1,39,587

Charaideo: 2,14,466

Lakhimpur: 1,80,812

Majuli: 35,396

Chirang: 96,061

Morigaon: 1,13,961

Darrang: 86,925

Dhemaji: 1,12,126

Dhubri: 2,37,379

Dibrugarh: 1,70,454

Dima Hasao: 68,245

Nagaon: 2,49,270

Nalbari: 96,576

Sivasagar: 1,26,503

Sonitpur: 1,31,765

South Salmara: 27,722

Goalpara: 1,20,842

Tamulpur: 54,023

Golaghat: 1,01,462

Hailakandi: 90,470

Hojai: 1,52,195

Jorhat: 1,19,049

Tinsukia: 1,72,126

Udalguri: 1,40,373

West Karbi Anglong: 46,346

The total number of beneficiaries enrolled stands at 42,85,745, as shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official social media handle