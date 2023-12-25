Assam enrolls 42 lakh beneficiaries under NFSA, exceeds target: Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,
Guwahati, Dec 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on December 25 on the microblogging site X that the state has surpassed its initial target by enrolling a staggering 42 lakh new beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).
The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction with the successful implementation of the Assam Cabinet’s decision to extend social security through the precision-driven enrollment process.
The Assam Cabinet had initially set a goal to enroll 40 lakh new beneficiaries and provide them with essential ration cards. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma proudly revealed that the state has not only met but exceeded this target, showcasing the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its citizens.
The enrollment status, district-wise, highlights the extensive reach of this initiative across various regions of Assam:
Bajali: 49,078
Kamrup: 2,63,972
Baksa: 99,576
Kamrup (M): 1,09,734
Barpeta: 1,43,656
Karbi Anglong: 1,03,498
Biswanath: 95,561
Karimganj: 1,43,939
Bongaigaon: 1,11,755
Kokrajhar: 1,39,587
Charaideo: 2,14,466
Lakhimpur: 1,80,812
Majuli: 35,396
Chirang: 96,061
Morigaon: 1,13,961
Darrang: 86,925
Dhemaji: 1,12,126
Dhubri: 2,37,379
Dibrugarh: 1,70,454
Dima Hasao: 68,245
Nagaon: 2,49,270
Nalbari: 96,576
Sivasagar: 1,26,503
Sonitpur: 1,31,765
South Salmara: 27,722
Goalpara: 1,20,842
Tamulpur: 54,023
Golaghat: 1,01,462
Hailakandi: 90,470
Hojai: 1,52,195
Jorhat: 1,19,049
Tinsukia: 1,72,126
Udalguri: 1,40,373
West Karbi Anglong: 46,346
The total number of beneficiaries enrolled stands at 42,85,745, as shared by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official social media handle