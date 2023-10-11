Assam: Fake notes worth over Rs 2 lakh seized in Guwahati, 2 held

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 11: In a significant crackdown on fake Indian currency notes (FICN), two notorious counterfeit money traders were apprehended in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) and Jalukbari Police jointly conducted the operation. One of the accused, Mofidul Islam, 29, was nabbed near the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra.

A resident of Monar Gaon under Bihpuria Police Station in Lakhimpur district, he was taken in for questioning where he revealed information about an accomplice.

Acting on this tip-off, officials raided a rented house near Mirza Rail Gate, arresting the second accused, Rofikuddin, a resident of Laluk Islampur under Laluk Police Station in Lakhimpur district. He faces charges of operating an illegal fake currency network.

A late-night raid at Mirza resulted in the recovery of a FICN printing machine and 433 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, amounting to Rs 2,16,500. Further legal action is underway against the duo, officials confirmed.