Assam: Families of ULFA cadres invited by Army for trust building, encourage rehabilitation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a unique initiative by Indian Army, a trust building initiative for a peaceful future was initiated in which families of ULFA cadres were invited to army camps/CAPF/police station for trust-building and to help them bring their children into the mainstream.

The initiative of inviting families of ULFA cadres for trust-building activities holds immense potential to promote peace and reconciliation in the region.

The objective behind the initiative is to build trust and understanding and bridge the gap between the security forces and the families of ULFA cadres, creating a foundation of mutual respect and understanding.

The initiative further aims for encouraging rehabilitation and reintegration by engaging with the families, the initiative seeks to encourage the rehabilitation and reintegration of ULFA cadres into mainstream society. The initiative also seeks for promoting peace and reconciliation with the overall objective is to foster a sense of peace and reconciliation in the region, paving the way for a more harmonious and peaceful future.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
