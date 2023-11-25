Assam: Families of ULFA cadres invited by Army for trust building, encourage rehabilitation

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 25: In a unique initiative by Indian Army, a trust building initiative for a peaceful future was initiated in which families of ULFA cadres were invited to army camps/CAPF/police station for trust-building and to help them bring their children into the mainstream.

The initiative of inviting families of ULFA cadres for trust-building activities holds immense potential to promote peace and reconciliation in the region.

The objective behind the initiative is to build trust and understanding and bridge the gap between the security forces and the families of ULFA cadres, creating a foundation of mutual respect and understanding.

The initiative further aims for encouraging rehabilitation and reintegration by engaging with the families, the initiative seeks to encourage the rehabilitation and reintegration of ULFA cadres into mainstream society. The initiative also seeks for promoting peace and reconciliation with the overall objective is to foster a sense of peace and reconciliation in the region, paving the way for a more harmonious and peaceful future.