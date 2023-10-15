26 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 15, 2023
type here...

Assam: Family discovers dead lizard inside Jabsons potato chips packet, files complaint

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 15: In a startling incident in Guwahati, a family found a dead lizard in a packet of Jabsons potato chips, as per reports on Sunday.

- Advertisement -

Arinjoy Sandilya, a family member, found the lizard, surprisingly intact and coated in chip seasoning, after the family had consumed over half of the packet. Post-consumption, the family suffered from stomach infections.

On discovering the lizard, the family contacted Jabsons to lodge a complaint. They emailed photographs of the sealed packet with the lizard inside to a company representative.

The representative, however, denied the possibility of such an incident happening at their factory and refused to accept responsibility. Disheartened by the company’s response, the family decided to report the matter to the relevant food safety regulatory authorities.

Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Indian army partakes daring routes to rescue 245 stranded people in...

The Hills Times - 0
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India 10 Tallest Superstars In WWE