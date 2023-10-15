Assam: Family discovers dead lizard inside Jabsons potato chips packet, files complaint

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 15: In a startling incident in Guwahati, a family found a dead lizard in a packet of Jabsons potato chips, as per reports on Sunday.

Arinjoy Sandilya, a family member, found the lizard, surprisingly intact and coated in chip seasoning, after the family had consumed over half of the packet. Post-consumption, the family suffered from stomach infections.

On discovering the lizard, the family contacted Jabsons to lodge a complaint. They emailed photographs of the sealed packet with the lizard inside to a company representative.

The representative, however, denied the possibility of such an incident happening at their factory and refused to accept responsibility. Disheartened by the company’s response, the family decided to report the matter to the relevant food safety regulatory authorities.