22 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

Assam: Ferry with 98 passengers onboard stranded on Brahmaputra in Majuli

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Majuli, March 23: A ferry carrying passengers was left stranded in the Brahmaputra River in Majuli, Assam on Saturday due to an engine malfunction.

- Advertisement -

The ferry, named SB Ghanshyam, had departed from Neamati ghat on the Jorhat side and was headed towards Kamalabari ghat on the Majuli side when the incident occurred.

According to reports, there are 98 passengers, 25 motorcycles, and three four-wheelers onboard. A rescue operation was initiated immediately by the state disaster response force (SDRF) after the incident was reported. Further details are awaited.

Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Best Beaches In Goa
Best Beaches In Goa
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Bhutan confers PM Modi with the country’s highest civilian award, ‘Order...

The Hills Times - 0
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try Best Beaches In Goa Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango 8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala Top Famous South Indian Sarees