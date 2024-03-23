Assam: Ferry with 98 passengers onboard stranded on Brahmaputra in Majuli

HT Digital,

Majuli, March 23: A ferry carrying passengers was left stranded in the Brahmaputra River in Majuli, Assam on Saturday due to an engine malfunction.

The ferry, named SB Ghanshyam, had departed from Neamati ghat on the Jorhat side and was headed towards Kamalabari ghat on the Majuli side when the incident occurred.

According to reports, there are 98 passengers, 25 motorcycles, and three four-wheelers onboard. A rescue operation was initiated immediately by the state disaster response force (SDRF) after the incident was reported. Further details are awaited.