Assam Flood Crisis Deepens: 17 Dead, Over 6.33 Lakh Affected

GUWAHATI, JUNE 4: The Assam flood situation has worsened dramatically, with six new casualties on Tuesday. This increases the total number of deaths in the state due to floods and landslides this year to 17, as per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Over 6.33 lakh individuals in 21 districts have now been hit by the ongoing flood. The new fatalities were confirmed in Hailakandi, Sribhumi, Morigaon, Cachar, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts, reflecting the extent of the tragedy.

Sribhumi is the most affected district, with 2,31,536 individuals affected. It is followed by Nagaon, in which 99,819 individuals have been affected, and Cachar, with 89,344 persons affected. A total of 1,506 villages in 69 revenue circles in the state are under water due to the floods.

As a counterresponse, 223 relief camps have been established to accommodate 39,746 displaced individuals. Also operating are 288 relief distribution points to provide food, water, and other necessities. The floods have also covered 14,739 hectares of farmland, resulting in widespread agricultural losses.

Adding to the crisis, seven rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are flowing above the danger mark at different points. The Katakhal River has crossed its highest flood level at Matizuri in Hailakandi district. Two embankments were breached and three others were damaged, severely disrupting road, rail, and ferry services in the affected areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed the matter with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and promised all central government support. CM Sarma traveled to the worst-hit Cachar district, calling upon authorities to speed up relief work. He also emphasized wetland protection as a long-term strategy to avoid urban flooding.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also declared an ‘orange alert’ for several districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and squally winds. People are advised to stay alert, be guided by official instructions, and adopt necessary precautions. With the situation continuing to be critical, disaster response teams and local authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and providing logistical support to the affected population.