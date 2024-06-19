Assam Floods: 26 Dead, 1.61 Lakh People Affected, Over 57,000 Animals Impacted

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 19: The flood situation in Assam remains dire, affecting over 161,000 people across 15 districts. Tragically, 26 lives have been lost due to the floods.

The floods have devastated a combined crop area of 1378.64 hectares and affected 93,895 domestic animals in the affected districts.

Currently, 5114 individuals have sought shelter in 43 relief camps established by the authorities.

The Kopili River in Kampur is flowing above the danger mark, submerging 470 villages in 24 revenue circles. Floodwaters have caused extensive damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure in multiple districts.

The flood-affected districts include Biswanath Lakhimpur, Hojai, Bongaigaon, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Karimganj, Goalpara, Nagaon, Chirang, and Kokrajhar.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one casualty was reported due to drowning in Hailakandi district on Tuesday.

The situation is most severe in Karimganj district, affecting over 152,000 individuals, including 41,711 children. In Karimganj, 225 villages across Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles have been inundated, forcing 22,464 affected individuals into relief camps and distribution centers set up by the district administration.

ASDMA’s latest report indicates that floodwaters have submerged 1378.64 hectares of crop area across 11 districts.