Assam: Food Craft institute principal held on charges of bribery in Nagaon

HT Digital,

Nagaon, Oct 19: The sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam apprehended Jalen Baishya, the acting Principal of the Food Craft Institute in Samaguri, Nagaon, on Thursday for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The complaint lodged with the Directorate accused Baishya of demanding Rs. 2,500 to release payments for supplied vegetables and groceries to the institute, which he later reduced to Rs. 2,000.

The complainant, refusing to pay the bribe, reported the incident to the Directorate, prompting legal action against Baishya. A team from the Directorate laid a trap and caught Baishya accepting the bribe, witnessed by independent parties.

The bribe money was seized from Baishya, who was then arrested by the Anti-Corruption department. A case has been registered against him at the ACB Police Station under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), with legal proceedings to follow.