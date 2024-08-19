30 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

Assam Forms Forum of Women Journalists to Enhance Workplace Safety

A new forum for women journalists in Assam has been established to address workplace safety, ensure equal representation, and advocate for their rights in the media industry.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 19, Monday: In a significant move towards empowering women in the media industry, a Forum of Women Journalists has been formed in Assam. The newly established forum aims to tackle critical issues such as workplace safety, equal representation, and the overall well-being of women journalists.

- Advertisement -

The initiative comes in response to growing concerns about the challenges faced by female journalists, including instances of harassment, discrimination, and underrepresentation in key roles. The forum will serve as a platform for advocating the rights of women journalists, providing support for those facing workplace issues, and promoting policies that foster a safer and more equitable environment.

The formation of the forum reflects a broader commitment to improving gender parity in journalism and ensuring that women have a strong, collective voice in shaping the future of media in Assam. Through this forum, members hope to address systemic issues and create a more supportive and inclusive industry for women journalists.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Tea Tourism Boosted: 34 Tea Gardens Receive Development Scheme Sanction

The Hills Times -