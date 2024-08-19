Assam Forms Forum of Women Journalists to Enhance Workplace Safety

HT Digital
August 19, Monday: In a significant move towards empowering women in the media industry, a Forum of Women Journalists has been formed in Assam. The newly established forum aims to tackle critical issues such as workplace safety, equal representation, and the overall well-being of women journalists.
The initiative comes in response to growing concerns about the challenges faced by female journalists, including instances of harassment, discrimination, and underrepresentation in key roles. The forum will serve as a platform for advocating the rights of women journalists, providing support for those facing workplace issues, and promoting policies that foster a safer and more equitable environment.
The formation of the forum reflects a broader commitment to improving gender parity in journalism and ensuring that women have a strong, collective voice in shaping the future of media in Assam. Through this forum, members hope to address systemic issues and create a more supportive and inclusive industry for women journalists.