Assam: Four suspected ULFA-I cadres arrested on Republic Day

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 26: Amid Republic Day festivities, Assam police reportedly arrested four suspected members of the banned militant group, United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The arrests were made during search operations conducted in various parts of the state. As of now, the identities of the arrested individuals have not been disclosed by the police.

An investigation regarding the matter is currently ongoing. The detained suspects are being held at an undisclosed location by the Assam police.