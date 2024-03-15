Assam: Gang shoots policeman in Guwahati’s Lokhra over land dispute

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 14: A gang comprising 15 to 20 members targeted a police officer and fired two bullets in Guwahati’s Lokhra locality.

- Advertisement -

The incident occurred three days ago and was reported on Friday. The gang reportedly used a 0.22 mm pistol to fire at the officer in a deserted alley near an under-construction building in Sagolpara.

The officer, Arup Rongpi, survived the attack and filed a complaint at Basistha Police Station. It was later revealed that the gang was hired by Paresh Sharma to attack Rongpi over a land dispute.

The nature of the attack, whether it was meant to intimidate or murder Rongpi, is yet to be determined. The existence of such hired gangs in Guwahati has sparked concern among locals and prompted questions about the role of the police. Further details on the case are expected.