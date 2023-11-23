Assam girl Priyanka Rajkakati successfully completes voyage to Antarctica, flaunts ‘Awesome Assam’ poster

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 23: In a significant achievement for Assam, Priyanka Rajkakati, an aerospace engineer from Dhemaji, completed her first journey to Antarctica.

Based in France, Rajkakati has made her state proud by successfully accomplishing this rare feat.

She shared images from her voyage on social media, promoting her home state while in the Southern Hemisphere.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recognised Rajkakati’s accomplishment, congratulating her on the micro-blogging site ‘X’ and acknowledging her contribution to the pride of the state.