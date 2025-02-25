26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
type here...

Assam: Gitashree Tamuly Seeks Inquiry into Recruitment Allegations

She has made an appeal through the Director of Higher Education, requesting the Chief Minister to order a full-fledged inquiry into the case.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Gitashree Tamuly | Wife of MLA Akhil Gogoi
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comments on her appointment at B. Barooah College, academic Gitashree Tamuly has made a formal request for an investigation into the recruitment procedure. She has made an appeal through the Director of Higher Education, requesting the Chief Minister to order a full-fledged inquiry into the case.

- Advertisement -

“I have formally asked the Hon’ble Chief Minister, via the Director of Higher Education, to order a proper inquiry into the whole recruitment process. Till I get an official reply or clarification, I have no choice but to wait. Being a teacher and government servant, I have to put up with this uncertainty,” Tamuly said.

Related Posts:

Despite the hue and cry raised over her appointment, Tamuly has shown gratitude to the universal appreciation and well-wishers, present and past students, academicians, and intellectuals for standing with her in full support. “I am sincerely grateful to them. I firmly believe I never did anything wrong to get a job at B. Barooah College,” she insisted.

She also questioned the timing of the accusations, as her appointment occurred 14 years earlier. “Now that even the Hon’ble Chief Minister himself—who happened to be Education Minister then too—has shown concerns, an equitable inquiry has to be held. If ever there were flaws in my appointment, why wasn’t any action initiated under law back then? Why am I now being included in this political firestorm?”.

Tamuly then distanced herself from any political association, underscoring the fact that she is just an accused person. “I am the accused, but what is my offense? I will wait for that to be told, even if a lifetime has to pass. Today, I am here. Tomorrow, I may not be. But for me, truth is not a political tool to be used and cast aside at one’s convenience,” she concluded.

10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tragedy Strikes as Two Young Lives Lost to Suicide in Tripura...

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views 12 Top Destinations In Assam Perfect For Adventure Seekers 8 Flowers That Smell More Luxurious Than Expensive Perfumes 10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata