Assam: Gitashree Tamuly Seeks Inquiry into Recruitment Allegations

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s recent comments on her appointment at B. Barooah College, academic Gitashree Tamuly has made a formal request for an investigation into the recruitment procedure. She has made an appeal through the Director of Higher Education, requesting the Chief Minister to order a full-fledged inquiry into the case.

“I have formally asked the Hon’ble Chief Minister, via the Director of Higher Education, to order a proper inquiry into the whole recruitment process. Till I get an official reply or clarification, I have no choice but to wait. Being a teacher and government servant, I have to put up with this uncertainty,” Tamuly said.

Despite the hue and cry raised over her appointment, Tamuly has shown gratitude to the universal appreciation and well-wishers, present and past students, academicians, and intellectuals for standing with her in full support. “I am sincerely grateful to them. I firmly believe I never did anything wrong to get a job at B. Barooah College,” she insisted.

She also questioned the timing of the accusations, as her appointment occurred 14 years earlier. “Now that even the Hon’ble Chief Minister himself—who happened to be Education Minister then too—has shown concerns, an equitable inquiry has to be held. If ever there were flaws in my appointment, why wasn’t any action initiated under law back then? Why am I now being included in this political firestorm?”.

Tamuly then distanced herself from any political association, underscoring the fact that she is just an accused person. “I am the accused, but what is my offense? I will wait for that to be told, even if a lifetime has to pass. Today, I am here. Tomorrow, I may not be. But for me, truth is not a political tool to be used and cast aside at one’s convenience,” she concluded.