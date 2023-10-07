Assam: Goalpara’s block Congress vice president found dead under mysterious circumstances

HT Digital,

Goalpara, Oct 7: The vice president of the block Congress committee at Lakhipur unit in Goalpara district, Assam, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Nur Bahar, was found in a paddy field in Chunari village. The perpetrators of the act are yet to be identified.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. In the meantime, the body of the deceased Congress leader has been dispatched for post-mortem examination.