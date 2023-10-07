27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, October 7, 2023
Assam: Goalpara’s block Congress vice president found dead under mysterious circumstances

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Goalpara, Oct 7: The vice president of the block Congress committee at Lakhipur unit in Goalpara district, Assam, was discovered dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday morning.

The deceased, identified as Nur Bahar, was found in a paddy field in Chunari village. The perpetrators of the act are yet to be identified.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. In the meantime, the body of the deceased Congress leader has been dispatched for post-mortem examination.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
