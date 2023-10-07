Assam government distributes 318 appointment letters in education department today, commits for 1 lakh jobs

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 7: Assam government on October 7 distributed 318 appointment letters to candidates under States Higher Education in Guwahati today.

Inching a step closer towards the accomplishment of 1 lakh jobs, the state government distributed appointment letters to the candidates with 27 appointments in Higher Education, 50 lecturers under SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training), Assam and 241 Assistant Teachers in Elementary Education.

A total of 30853 appointments have been distributed since May 2021, as confirmed by state education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu.