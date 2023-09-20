Assam government mulling to introduce Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan scheme

In an effort to make the youth of the state of Assam self reliant and self independent, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 announced the launch of Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan.

The chief minister who was attending a video conference with the chief secretary and senior officials at the conference hall of Assam House on September 20 announced the details of the scheme which proposed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to two lakh youths of the state.

HCM Dr @himantabiswa is presently chairing a VC with senior officials from Assam House, Delhi on the upcoming launch of the Mukhya Mantri Sva-Niyojan Mission of creating 2 lakh entrepreneurs in Assam. pic.twitter.com/vbD15tgzj5 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 20, 2023 - Advertisement -

The registration process for the scheme will begin from September 23-24.

The Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan aims to make the youth of Assam self reliant with financial assistance from the government so as to begin their own start-ups or take up entrepreneurship.

আজি মাননীয় মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ড° হিমন্ত বিশ্ব শৰ্মাই সংবাদ মাধ্যমক 'মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰীৰ আত্মনিৰ্ভৰ অসম অভিযান'ৰ বিষয়ে অৱগত কৰে। pic.twitter.com/tgV477EBcJ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) September 20, 2023

MP, Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political, Dr. Ravi Kota and Resident Commissioner, M.S. Manivannan attended the meeting which lasted for almost 40 minutes.