Assam government mulling to introduce Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan scheme

The Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan aims to make the youth of Assam self reliant with financial assistance from the government so as to begin their own start-ups or take up entrepreneurship.

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
In an effort to make the youth of the state of Assam self reliant and self independent, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 20 announced the launch of Mukhyamantrir Atmanirbharshil Asom Abhiyan.

The chief minister who was attending a video conference with the chief secretary and senior officials at the conference hall of Assam House on September 20 announced the details of the scheme which proposed to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to two lakh youths of the state.

The registration process for the scheme will begin from September 23-24.

MP, Pabitra Margherita, Additional Chief Secretary, Home & Political, Dr. Ravi Kota and Resident Commissioner, M.S. Manivannan attended the meeting which lasted for almost 40 minutes.

