Assam Government mulls to provide land to over 2,538 families under Mission Basundhara 2.0

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 7: In the weekly cabinet meeting held in Dispur, Guwahati, Assam Cabinet has decided to provide land to over 2,538 families across five districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0.

The land settlement in favour of indigenous landless families of the state will be undertaken in Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Dibrugarh and Sonitpur districts.

A total of 2 familes in Morigaon, 69 families in Bongaigaon, 90 families in Goalpara, 1,071 families in Dibrugarh, 1,306 families in Sonitpur district will be receiving land.

The land settlement will further provide relief to indigenous landless families who have been awaiting settlement of their respective lands, while also improving administrative efficiency in processing land settlement proposals.

Timeline for disposal of remaining cases under Mission Baasundhara 2.0 to be extended from 14 November 2o23 to 30 November 2023, keeping deadline for review of all rejected cases by 31 December 2023 intact.