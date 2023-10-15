26 C
Assam Government official caught red handed taking bribe of Rs 10,000

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Hojai, Oct 15: A government official from Binakandi Development Block in Hojai district, Sewali Chakravorty, has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000.

The arrest was made by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, after a complaint was lodged against Chakravorty. The complainant accused her of demanding a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 for the release of payments for work completed by his brother.

Following the complaint, the Directorate set a trap and caught Chakravorty red-handed on October 15, at 3:15 PM, while she was accepting a part of the demanded bribe. The incident took place on the National Highway at Niz Kathiatoli and was witnessed by independent parties.

The tainted money was seized, serving as further evidence against Chakravorty. She was promptly arrested and a case was registered at the ACB Police Station on the same day, bearing the reference ACB P.S. Case No. 83/2023.

The charges against her are under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

