Thursday, August 10, 2023
Assam government to build ropeway at Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati, Aug 10: Assam government is mulling to construct a ropeway at Maa Kamakhya Temple, said state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

“”For the convenience of Maa’s devotees, we are planning to build a ropeway at the Maa Kamakhya temple. Reviewed the plan in a meeting recently,” Sarma tweeted.

The ropeway which is estimated to be around 1.8km will cut down the travel time for pilgrims and tourists arriving via railways.

The ropeway will be built on a Monocable Detachable Gondola and will have a tentative capacity of 1000 passengers per direction every hour.

The ropeway will also have two stations and will take around 7 minutes to travel one way.

The government of Assam has taken the new initiative hoping to increase tourism potential and give the devotees a hassle free experience. It is expected to decrease travel time by 55-60% for pilgrims and tourists travelling via railways.

A detailed study is being carried out for implementing of the Ropeway.
It is expected to by completed and be accessible by June 2026.

