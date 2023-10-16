27 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...

Assam government to clear microfinance dues up to Rs 75,000, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dibrugarh, Oct 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the Assam Government will waive microfinance loans of up to Rs 75,000. The announcement was made in Dibrugarh during a ceremonial distribution of no dues certificates to beneficiaries.

- Advertisement -

Sarma presented a certificate that confirmed the government’s payment of a total of Rs 9,000, covering the principal amount and interest, thereby updating the credit history of the beneficiary.

He stated that the customer no longer owed the bank any amount. The CM also announced that the government will review cases where beneficiaries under the scheme owe larger amounts to banks and work towards waiving loans of up to Rs 75,000 as soon as possible.

He reassured those whose certificates had not yet been handed over, stating that arrangements for their financing would be made within a few months. He concluded by stating that the government would first allocate funds before addressing cases involving larger loan amounts owed to banks.

Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Five coaches of passenger train in Ahmedabad gutted in fire, no...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India