Assam government to clear microfinance dues up to Rs 75,000, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

HT Digital,

Dibrugarh, Oct 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday that the Assam Government will waive microfinance loans of up to Rs 75,000. The announcement was made in Dibrugarh during a ceremonial distribution of no dues certificates to beneficiaries.

Sarma presented a certificate that confirmed the government’s payment of a total of Rs 9,000, covering the principal amount and interest, thereby updating the credit history of the beneficiary.

He stated that the customer no longer owed the bank any amount. The CM also announced that the government will review cases where beneficiaries under the scheme owe larger amounts to banks and work towards waiving loans of up to Rs 75,000 as soon as possible.

He reassured those whose certificates had not yet been handed over, stating that arrangements for their financing would be made within a few months. He concluded by stating that the government would first allocate funds before addressing cases involving larger loan amounts owed to banks.