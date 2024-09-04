Assam Government to Felicitate 13 Teachers on September 5

HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: The Assam government is set to honor 13 outstanding teachers on September 5, coinciding with the celebration of Teachers’ Day. This recognition is part of the state’s initiative to acknowledge and appreciate the dedication, hard work, and impactful contributions of educators in shaping the future of students and enhancing the quality of education.

The felicitation ceremony will be held in Guwahati, where Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will personally present the awards to the selected teachers. The recipients have been chosen from various districts across Assam for their exceptional commitment to teaching, innovative pedagogical practices, and their role in inspiring students to achieve academic excellence.

Teachers’ Day, celebrated annually on September 5, marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President and a renowned educationist. The day is dedicated to recognizing the invaluable efforts of teachers who play a critical role in building a knowledgeable and progressive society.

The state government has been actively promoting initiatives to enhance the quality of education in Assam, focusing on teacher training, digital learning tools, and improving educational infrastructure. Honoring teachers who go beyond their regular duties aligns with these efforts, reinforcing the importance of education as a foundation for growth and development.

This year’s awardees represent diverse educational backgrounds, from rural to urban schools, and include teachers who have made significant contributions in the fields of science, literature, sports, and extracurricular activities. Their work has not only elevated the standard of education in Assam but also positively impacted the lives of countless students.

The upcoming ceremony is expected to be a heartfelt tribute to the dedication of teachers, encouraging them to continue their vital work in nurturing young minds and building a better future.