Assam government to increase wages of tea garden workers from Oct 1

The Assam Government on September 22 decided to increase the wages of tea garden workers from October 1. CM Sarma presided over a high level meeting in Dispur, Janata Bhawan where after examining the wages of the tea garden workers, decided that the workers will get a hike starting this October.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 23

Ahead of the Durga Puja celebrations, tea garden workers of the state will be remunerated with increased wages from October 1 after a decision undertaken by the Assam Government under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Immediately after arriving from Rajasthan, CM Sarma presided over a high level meeting in Dispur, Janata Bhawan where after examining the wages of the tea garden workers, decided that the workers will get a hike in their wages.

As per the latest update, the chief minister has decided to increase the present wages of workers to Rs 250 (Brahmaputra Valley) and Rs 228 (Barak Valley), respectively.
Apart from this, CM Sarma also observed and discussed the various problems faced by the tea industry in the state.

CM Sarma during the meet expressed his thoughts of introducing tea at the fair price shops in the state at a reasonable price for all ration-card holders.

