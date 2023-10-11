Assam government to provide financial aid to self help groups

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 11: The Assam Government has announced its plans to provide financial assistance to self-help groups (SHGs) across the state, according to cabinet minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The state government will initially provide Rs 10,000 to SHGs, with an additional aid package of Rs 25,000 available if the initial amount is used effectively. Patowary revealed that 17,900 beneficiaries have been added in the Kamrup metropolitan district alone. The benefits are part of the state government’s scheme.

Women who have not registered for the second iteration of the Orunodoi scheme can do so to avail benefits under the Orunodoi 3.0 scheme. Additionally, the Ayushman card will allow individuals to avail free medical treatments up to Rs 5 lakhs, and ration cards will be provided after Orunodoi 2.0.

Patowary also announced the government’s plans to build one lakh new houses under the CMAY scheme. Funds for microfinance loans will be released within the week. Patowary urged women benefiting from microfinance loans that the government will repay their loans. The minister disclosed that the release of funds for microfinance loans will cost the government Rs 12,500 crores.