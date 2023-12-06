Assam government to provide financial support to farmers for strengthening traditional seed system

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 6: Atul Bora, the Minister of Agriculture & Horticulture, Government of Assam, announced on Wednesday the state government’s commitment to enhancing the ‘Seed Replacement Rate’ (SRR) and ‘Seed Vertical Rate’ in Assam.

The announcement came during a National Conference on strengthening the traditional seed system at the Mayfair Hotel, Sonapur. Bora discussed the potential to increase the SRR from 40% in Assam to 91% in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Describing seeds as the backbone of crop production, he highlighted the importance of traditional seeds in addressing local challenges and the government’s initiatives to support these systems through the Department of Agriculture and Assam Seed Corporation.

SRR, defined as the percentage of area sown using certified/quality seeds other than the farm-saved seed, measures the use of certified/quality seeds. The availability and choice of seeds are vital for smallholders for nutrition security, rural development, livelihoods, and green value chains.

However, many smallholder farmers have yet to fully reap the benefits of quality seeds due to factors including inefficient seed production, distribution, quality assurance systems, and obstacles caused by poor seed policy on key issues like access to credit for inputs.

Amidst the escalating demand for food production and security, the Minister has pledged to extend all required governmental financial aid, and more crucially, technical assistance, to native farmers for the conservation of the traditional seed system.