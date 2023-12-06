22 C
Guwahati
Thursday, December 7, 2023
type here...

Assam government to provide financial support to farmers for strengthening traditional seed system

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 6: Atul Bora, the Minister of Agriculture & Horticulture, Government of Assam, announced on Wednesday the state government’s commitment to enhancing the ‘Seed Replacement Rate’ (SRR) and ‘Seed Vertical Rate’ in Assam.

- Advertisement -

The announcement came during a National Conference on strengthening the traditional seed system at the Mayfair Hotel, Sonapur. Bora discussed the potential to increase the SRR from 40% in Assam to 91% in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Describing seeds as the backbone of crop production, he highlighted the importance of traditional seeds in addressing local challenges and the government’s initiatives to support these systems through the Department of Agriculture and Assam Seed Corporation.

SRR, defined as the percentage of area sown using certified/quality seeds other than the farm-saved seed, measures the use of certified/quality seeds. The availability and choice of seeds are vital for smallholders for nutrition security, rural development, livelihoods, and green value chains.

However, many smallholder farmers have yet to fully reap the benefits of quality seeds due to factors including inefficient seed production, distribution, quality assurance systems, and obstacles caused by poor seed policy on key issues like access to credit for inputs.

- Advertisement -

Amidst the escalating demand for food production and security, the Minister has pledged to extend all required governmental financial aid, and more crucially, technical assistance, to native farmers for the conservation of the traditional seed system.

10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Parts of city suffer from inundation, relief work expedited

The Hills Times - 0
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places