Assam government to take decision on banning polygamy in upcoming budget session

Guwahati, Jan 2: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that the state government is closely observing the Uttrakhand UCC (Uniform Civil Code) report and will make a decision on banning polygamy in Assam in the forthcoming budget session.

The Assam Polygamy Ban Act is being prepared, stated Sarma while addressing the media on Friday. He suggested that if the Uttarakhand UCC bill is presented in the state assembly on February 5, the Assam government may also be in a position to implement the entire UCC.

Sarma highlighted the significant allocation of Rs 3500 crore for capital projects in Assam in this year’s Union Budget. He also mentioned the commitment to construct 2 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the increased devolution amount, up by 11 percent, which is expected to provide significant financial buoyancy to the state government in the coming year.