Assam Governor attends valedictory session of Assam Police Chiefs’ Reunion Seminar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 8: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the valedictory session of Assam Police Chiefs’ Reunion Seminar held at the Assam Police HQ at Ulubari on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that Assam Police has organised the Reunion Seminar of IPS officers of Assam segment who have worked as DGP, Assam/ DGP, Meghalaya/ Head of CAPFs/CPO.

Speaking on the occasion Governor Acharya extended his warm wishes to all the former DGPs and said that the event brought together the former DGPs, who have graced the highest position and enriched Assam Police with their exemplary services. Their dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the service have inspired every police personnel to strive for excellence in their duties and become a steadfast to take their service for the betterment of the society.

Acharya said, “On this special occasion, we pay tribute to all the brave police personnel and officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their valor has gifted Assam the well deserved peace, and their sacrifice presented the state an ideal platform for future generations. We extend our gratitude to their families, who supported their loved ones to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and the state.”

Acharya also said that the role of police forces is continuously evolving in the modern era. He said that in view of the threats like cybercrime, terrorism, human trafficking, and drug peddling, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making eleborate efforts to empower and modernize the police forces. The budget allocation for police modernization has been increased, with a focus on technical training and infrastructure development.

Acharya further said that the Prime Minister has honored Northeast India and addresses the region as ‘Ashtalakshmi’. The Prime Minister, therefore, ensured launching of several special schemes for the development of this region. The Governor stated that the ‘Act East Policy’ is a significant step toward making Assam the gateway to Southeast Asia. Acharya further said, “The success of this policy is possible only when we maintain peace, security, and harmony in the state. Assam Police plays a vital role in this direction”.

The Governor also said, “The legacy of Assam Police lies not only in its medals and achievements but also in the values it upholds that is justice, equality, and service. It is our collective responsibility to preserve these values and instill confidence in every individual of the society on the fact that Assam Police is dedicated to the safety and welfare of all”.

Synchronising with the occasion, the Governor also released two books ‘Unforgettable Chapters’ by Prakash Singh and ‘From Sylhet to Shillong’ by Bijoya Sawian. Both the books are based on the heroic tales of the police.

The reunion seminar aims to highlight the invaluable contributions of the Ex- Police Chiefs and their continuing role in strengthening the law enforcement system and in ensuring National Security. This is the first of its kind initiative in India and seeks to provide an opportunity for interaction of the serving generation of police officers in Assam with the former police officers.