Assam Governor inaugurates North East Women’s Football Championship 2024

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 30: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the North East Women’s Football Championship 2024 organised by Assam Rifles on Sunday at Lokra in Sonitpur district. The tournament aims to promote women’s football in the region, fostering teamwork, competition, and empowering women through sports. Seven teams from the North East region, including Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and the director general Assam Rifles Women’s Football Team, will participate. The championship will continue till July 13.

The opening ceremony, league matches, and semi-finals will be held at Lokra in Sonitpur district, starting from June 30, 2024. The final match is scheduled to take place at Laitkor, Shillong on July 12. The DGAR Women’s Football Team won the opening match against the Assam Women’s Football Team.

Among the distinguished guests, Oinam Bembem Devi, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee, and former captain of India’s Women’s Football Team, graced the event with her presence.