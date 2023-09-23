Assam Governor Takes Stock Of Development Activities

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 22: Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria took stock of the activities undertaken by the panchayat and rural development department in the presence of its state minister Ranjit Kumar Dass on Friday.

Principal Secretary of the department J.B. Ekka gave a detailed presentation of the activities and achievements of all the schemes of the department.

The Governor said, “In 28 districts of the state I have witnessed the progress achieved by the department in rural development. While some schemes made phenomenal progress, the success of others are not as comprehensive as they should be. Therefore, there should be more departmental intervention.”

Speaking about PM Awas Yojana, the Governor asked the department to set time bound targets and try to achieve the targets for the benefits of the people.

With regard to the Amrit Brikshya Andolan, where the state made an emphatic record of planting one crore saplings of the tress having commercial value, the Governor asked the department to engage people under MGNREGA to look after the plants at least for one year until they grow to a certain height. He also asked the department to depute an officer who will be exclusively dedicated to monitoring the implementation of the schemes at the block level. Moreover, the Governor also asked the department to engage the workers under MGNREGA for cultivating horticultural plants like papaya, banana, avocado and other cash crops as a pilot project as these fruits have high market value.

The Governor also asked the department to study the life style change brought about by PM’s Awas Yojana among the beneficiaries who got better dwelling houses under the scheme. This is required to increase the magnitude of the scheme with regard to its access and reach. The Governor also asked the department to hold programmes at the rural areas and discuss the success stories of woman entrepreneurs of SHGs for generating awareness among the villagers.

The governor also took stock of the developments taking place under the state animal husbandry and veterinary department in the presence of minister Atul Bora. Principal secretary of the department Manish Thakur gave a detailed presentation of the activities of the department.

The presentation highlighted the livestock population of the state, steps taken towards departmental reforms and strengthening of the service delivery system through infrastructure, logistics, manpower and medicines. He also highlighted the status and achievements of the centrally and state sponsored schemes.

“The department should strengthen the network of milk collection centres to empower the milk farmers to enable them to get the maximum value for their milk. More cooperative societies should be set up to strengthen the dairy sector,” Kataria said.

He highlighted that PM Modi’s dream of doubling the farmers income can be achieved if the farmers get engaged in cattle rearing, poultry and dairy production along with their agricultural practices.