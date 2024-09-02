29 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 2, 2024
Assam Govt achieves milestone with 1 lakh job promise fulfilled: CM

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 2: The Assam Government has achieved a significant milestone in the state’s employment sector by fulfilling its 2021 election promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

The announcement came as he handed over 23,956 appointment letters to new recruits, bringing the total number of government jobs created since 2021 to 1,24,345.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma stated on the micro-blogging site X, “This is a momentous occasion for Assam. When we came to power in 2021, we made a commitment to the people to create 1 lakh government jobs. Today, I am proud to say that we have not only met but exceeded this promise.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted that this milestone includes meeting a long-standing demand of teachers in the state.

“The educational sector has always been a priority for us. By addressing the needs of our teachers, we are not just fulfilling promises but also investing in the future of Assam,” he added.

Sarma further assured that the state government is committed to further expanding employment opportunities.

“By May 2025, we will create an additional 50,000 jobs, taking the total number of jobs to 2 lakhs. This will further strengthen our workforce and contribute to the overall development of Assam,” he further stated.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times -
