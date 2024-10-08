Assam Govt announces Rs 78 cr Puja bonus for tea garden workers

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: In a significant move to acknowledge the contributions of Assam’s tea garden workers, the State Government has announced a special Puja Bonus for over 10 lakh tea workers employed under Assam Tea Corporation Ltd, Minister of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Bimal Borah informed on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Borah highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring that these workers, who form the foundation of Assam’s prosperity, are recognized and rewarded during the festive season.

He wrote, “Our tea garden workers form the socio-economic backbone of the state with their contributions significantly fuelling the progress of Assam.”

Our tea garden workers form the socio-economic backbone of the state with the contributions significantly fuelling the progress of the state.



With the festivities around the block, our government led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa dangoriya, in recognition of these immense… pic.twitter.com/RCpydXhAB8 — Bimal Borah (@BimalBorah119) October 8, 2024

The decision, made during the Assam Cabinet meeting on September 5, 2024, has come as a festive gift to the workers, many of whom are the socio-economic backbone of the state.

Additionally, the Rs 78 crore bonus, set at 20%, will benefit workers across more than 800 tea estates (TEs) in Assam.

- Advertisement -

“This is aligned with our commitment to empowering our workers, ensuring those who form the bedrock of Assam’s prosperity are recognized and rewarded”, Borah added.