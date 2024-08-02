Assam Govt inspects Dibang NIDA Progress in Sadiya

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: The Assam government is intensifying its efforts to prevent floods by conducting a thorough inspection of the Dibang NIDA scheme in Sadiya, Tinsukia, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Officials from the Dibrugarh Division undertook an extensive review to gauge the development of the ongoing initiatives aimed at minimizing the threat of floods in the region.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “As part of these efforts, officials from the Dibrugarh Division conducted an inspection to assess the progress of work on the Dibang NIDA scheme at Sadiya in Tinsukia.”

The Government of Assam, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, is closely monitoring the Department of Water Resources' efforts in flood prevention.



As part of these efforts, officials from the Dibrugarh Division conducted an inspection to assess the progress of work on… pic.twitter.com/802FSxCtqQ — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 2, 2024

The Chief Minister’s Office further stated that the Assam Government is actively overseeing the initiatives of the Department of Water Resources, highlighting the government’s dedication to safeguarding the state against the persistent risk of floods, which have previously resulted in substantial harm to both citizens and assets.

“The Government of Assam, under the leadership of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, is closely monitoring the Department of Water Resources’ efforts in flood prevention”, it added.