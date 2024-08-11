29 C
Assam Govt launches app to alleviate human-elephant conflict

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: The Power Department of Assam has launched a mobile application to mitigate the risk of electrocution among wild elephants caused by illegal power connections, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Sunday.

During the inauguration of the ‘HaatiApp’ application and a manual for solar fencing, Minister Nandita Garlosa highlighted that although elephants are highly esteemed in Assam, the concerns for personal safety and property have compelled certain individuals to resort to perilous actions.

This initiative will focus on grassroots communities located in areas identified as hotspots for Human-Elephant Conflict (HEC). In these regions, residents occasionally resort to utilizing illegal power connections in their fences as a means of safeguarding themselves and their properties from attacks by wild elephants, the Minister stated.

Garlosa further assured that the power department would proactively collaborate with communities in areas impacted by HEC to educate them on the dangers and legal consequences associated with the use of illegal electrical connections.

Created by the biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, the ‘HaatiApp’ will function as an early warning system, notifying communities about the proximity of wild elephants to human habitats.

The application will also feature an ex gratia form, enabling victims of elephant-related damage to file compensation claims directly with the relevant forest divisions, with Aaranyak providing support throughout the process.

Additionally, Aaranyak has developed an extensive handbook in Assamese regarding solar-powered fences, which are advocated as a practical and humane solution for addressing human-elephant conflict (HEC).

