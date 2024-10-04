Assam Govt lays foundation for Bedeti’s Graduate College to boost edu prospects

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 4: In a significant move to strengthen educational facilities in remote areas, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, alongside Education Minister Ranoj Pegu and Member of Parliament Ranjit Dutta, laid the foundation stone for a Model Graduate College in Bedeti, Behali, Hazarika announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Minister Hazarika stated, “In a bid to spread the light of education at the remote villages, in the presence of Hon’ble Minister Shri @ranojpeguassam & Hon’ble MP Shri @ranjitduttabjp laid the foundation for the construction of a Model Graduate College in Bedeti, Behali.”

In a bid to spread the light of education at the remote villages,

in the presence of Hon'ble Minister Shri @ranojpeguassam & Hon'ble MP Shri @ranjitduttabjp laid the foundation for the construction of a Model Graduate College in Bedeti, Behali.



HCM Dr @himantabiswa is… pic.twitter.com/cn9UR99p8o — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) October 4, 2024

He also emphasized the importance of education in transforming lives and urged students to study diligently and contribute positively to society.

Highlighting the commitment of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hazarika stated, “HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is fulfilling the promises wholeheartedly, ensuring that students in our state have the opportunity for higher education.”

Meanwhile, the establishment of the Model Graduate College will serve as a beacon of hope for aspiring students, equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to become responsible citizens and leaders in their communities.

- Advertisement -

“A great development for the Bedeti, I urged the students to study sincerely & be a responsible citizen. Extended deepest gratitude to all who attended the meeting braving inclement weather”, Hazarika added.