Assam Government Proposes Bills to Establish New Universities and Upgrade Handique College

Guwahati, June 16: In a recent tweet, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the Assam government’s plans to introduce bills during the upcoming August assembly session. The bills aim to establish new universities in several colleges across the state and upgrade Handique College.

The proposed institutions, including Sibsagar College, Kokrajhar Government College, Bongaigaon College, J.B College-Jorhat, North Lakhimpur College, Nagaon College, and Gurucharan College, aim to expand access to higher education and drive overall development.

Establishing new universities is a key priority for the Assam government, as it aims to expand access to higher education and promote educational development. By creating dedicated institutions in different regions, the government seeks to provide increased opportunities for students to pursue higher studies and contribute to the overall progress of the state.

However, the upgrading of Handique College may face delays due to the college’s current lack of adequate land. Chief Minister Sarma acknowledged this issue and assured that the government is actively seeking suitable land for the college’s expansion.

The availability of appropriate land is crucial to ensure the upgraded Handique College can provide modern infrastructure and a conducive learning environment for its students.

The proposed bills and plans to establish new universities and upgrade Handique College align with the Assam government’s broader vision of strengthening the education sector.

By investing in higher education, the government aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to meet the evolving demands of the job market. These initiatives also contribute to empowering the youth and fostering socio-economic development in the state.

Sarma’s tweet highlights the Assam government’s intention to introduce bills for establishing new universities in various colleges and upgrading Handique College.