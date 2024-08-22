Assam Govt takes steps to preserve Majuli, paves way for UNESCO World Heritage status

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: In a significant move aimed at preserving Assam’s cultural heritage, the State Government has taken concrete steps to protect the holy island of Majuli, with the goal of securing its place on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The decision has followed the recent inclusion of the Moidams at Charaideo on UNESCO’s tentative list, highlighting Assam’s rich cultural legacy.

During a press briefing, Sarma stated, “We want to ensure that after the Moidams at Charaideo, the holy island of Majuli enters the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Hence, we are bringing in certain restrictions on land transfer to protect the region.”

The announcement was made in the context of a new directive approved during the Assam Cabinet meeting on August 21.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet declared the landmark decision that allows the state to notify areas surrounding historic structures over 250 years old as Heritage Belts & Blocks.

Under this provision, an area extending 5 kilometers from such structures will be protected to ensure their preservation.

Additionally, other iconic sites such as the Barpeta Sattra and Batadrava Than have been selected, with specific surrounding areas designated as Heritage Belts.

The Chief Minister further informed that the government’s initiative is not limited to these three sites alone. The Cabinet decision also provides for future expansion of the Heritage Belt & Block designations, allowing additional iconic structures across Assam to be notified over time.