30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

Assam Govt to allocate Rs 229.955 cr to 31 higher education institutions

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister's Office stated, "A total of ₹229.955 crore will be allocated to 31 higher education institutions by the Assam Government, led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, under the Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme."

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Assam Government is going to allocate a total of Rs 229.955 crore to 31 higher education institutions across the state, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “A total of ₹229.955 crore will be allocated to 31 higher education institutions by the Assam Government, led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, under the Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme.”

The funds will be distributed in a special ceremony scheduled for September 5 at Dibrugarh University.

Of the total budget, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of a Multidisciplinary Education and Research University, specifically approved for Dibrugarh University.

Additionally, Rs 20 crore will be dedicated to promoting gender inclusion and equity initiatives in Baksa and Cachar districts.

- Advertisement -

In the Baksa district, five colleges, including Goreswar College, Barama College, and others, will receive a combined total of Rs 10 crore.

Similarly, in Cachar District, nine institutions, including Janata College, Gurucharan College, and others, will also share Rs 10 crore for their development.

Furthermore, Rs 69.955 crore has been allocated as grants to strengthen colleges across the state, benefiting institutions such as Sreemanta Shankar Madhab College, K. C. Das Commerce College, and others.

This significant investment is part of the Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) Scheme, a central initiative aimed at improving the quality of higher education in India.

10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Police apprehend 5 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal border crossing

The Hills Times -
10 Breathtaking Hill Stations In India You Must Visit This Autumn 10 Most Photographed Cities Over The Globe 10 Premium Whiskies Under Rs 4,000 That You Must Add To Your Bar 5 Countries With Highest Crime Rate Against Women 7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima