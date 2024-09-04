Assam Govt to allocate Rs 229.955 cr to 31 higher education institutions

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 4: The Assam Government is going to allocate a total of Rs 229.955 crore to 31 higher education institutions across the state, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “A total of ₹229.955 crore will be allocated to 31 higher education institutions by the Assam Government, led by HCM Dr. @himantabiswa, under the Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme.”

The funds will be distributed in a special ceremony scheduled for September 5 at Dibrugarh University.

Of the total budget, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the establishment of a Multidisciplinary Education and Research University, specifically approved for Dibrugarh University.

Additionally, Rs 20 crore will be dedicated to promoting gender inclusion and equity initiatives in Baksa and Cachar districts.

In the Baksa district, five colleges, including Goreswar College, Barama College, and others, will receive a combined total of Rs 10 crore.

Similarly, in Cachar District, nine institutions, including Janata College, Gurucharan College, and others, will also share Rs 10 crore for their development.

Furthermore, Rs 69.955 crore has been allocated as grants to strengthen colleges across the state, benefiting institutions such as Sreemanta Shankar Madhab College, K. C. Das Commerce College, and others.

This significant investment is part of the Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) Scheme, a central initiative aimed at improving the quality of higher education in India.