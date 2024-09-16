32 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 16, 2024
Assam Govt to Develop SOP for Frisking Female Candidates After Nalbari Incident: CM

Following the Nalbari incident, Assam CM announces a new SOP for frisking female candidates in competitive exams like ADRE 2024 to ensure proper guidelines.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

September 16, Monday: In response to the recent controversy during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2024 in Nalbari, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government would introduce a standard operating procedure (SOP) for frisking female candidates during competitive exams. This decision comes after allegations surfaced regarding improper frisking of women candidates during the exam.

The Nalbari incident has sparked public outcry, with many calling for improved protocols to ensure the dignity and safety of female examinees. Addressing the concerns, CM Sarma assured that the new SOP would outline clear guidelines for frisking procedures, ensuring that such incidents do not recur.

“We take this matter very seriously and will implement an SOP specifically for frisking women candidates to avoid any breach of privacy and maintain the integrity of the examination process,” said CM Sarma.

The incident in Nalbari involved complaints from women candidates who alleged misconduct during the frisking process, causing distress and raising questions about the existing protocols. The state government has since launched an investigation into the matter to identify lapses and take appropriate action.

The new SOP is expected to standardize the frisking process across examination centers, with a particular focus on protecting the privacy of female candidates. Authorities are also considering deploying female personnel for frisking duties to create a safer environment.

As the probe into the Nalbari incident continues, the Assam government is committed to ensuring a fair and transparent recruitment process for all candidates, with enhanced measures in place to safeguard their dignity and rights.

