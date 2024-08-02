28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 2, 2024
Assam Govt to recruit doctors on contractual basis

The initiative was deliberated during a meeting of delegates from 13 medical institutions chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: In response to the scarcity of specialized medical professionals, the Assam Government has proposed the establishment of a cadre aimed at recruiting doctors and faculty members on a contractual basis, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Since 2021, we have seen a 100 percent increase in patients availing services at medical colleges, exemplifying the expansion of public health infrastructure in the State. We discussed the issue of raising a cadre to hire doctors and faculties at market rates, in case of shortages.”

According to a press release, the government plans to enhance the facilities in medical colleges. Hospital management societies will have the authority to recruit doctors and staff in the event of any deficiencies.

Additionally, it has been decided that birth certificates and Aadhaar cards will be provided to newborns in government hospitals immediately after birth.

Furthermore, the trial run at Barpeta Medical College has been successful, prompting the government to extend this service to all medical colleges, followed by district and other government hospitals.

