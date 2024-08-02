Assam Govt to recruit doctors on contractual basis

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 2: In response to the scarcity of specialized medical professionals, the Assam Government has proposed the establishment of a cadre aimed at recruiting doctors and faculty members on a contractual basis, the Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

Government of Assam plans to hire doctors and faculties on contractual basis for medical colleges, in case of shortages. https://t.co/obNHQ8WL31 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 2, 2024 - Advertisement -

The initiative was deliberated during a meeting of delegates from 13 medical institutions chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma stated, “Since 2021, we have seen a 100 percent increase in patients availing services at medical colleges, exemplifying the expansion of public health infrastructure in the State. We discussed the issue of raising a cadre to hire doctors and faculties at market rates, in case of shortages.”

Today I chaired a meeting with Principals of all 13 medical colleges in Assam along with other officials.



Since 2021, we are seeing a 100% increase in patients availing services at medical colleges, exemplifying the expansion of public health infrastructure in the State.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/IEo3GOJbFk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2024

According to a press release, the government plans to enhance the facilities in medical colleges. Hospital management societies will have the authority to recruit doctors and staff in the event of any deficiencies.

Additionally, it has been decided that birth certificates and Aadhaar cards will be provided to newborns in government hospitals immediately after birth.

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the trial run at Barpeta Medical College has been successful, prompting the government to extend this service to all medical colleges, followed by district and other government hospitals.