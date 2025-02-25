Assam Govt Yet to Instruct English Medium Schools to Register for EWS Admissions 

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: The Assam Department of School Education told the Gauhati High Court on Friday that English medium schools in the state have not yet been directed to register on the special portal for offering free education to students from economically weaker sections (EWS).

The department explained that the process of registration is going on for vernacular medium, unaided, and non-minority private schools, and only after that phase is over will English medium schools be instructed to register. The issue was considered by a bench headed by Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice N. Unni Krishnan Nair.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL 30/2023) has been moved by ‘We For Guwahati Foundation’ and two other petitioners questioning the enforcement of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009. The section asks private schools to reserve 25% seats in Class I for children belonging to disadvantageous backgrounds and provide them with free and compulsory primary education.

The petitioners contended that although the Assam government issued notifications for compliance with this provision, there had been non-implementation. The exclusion of English medium private schools from the process of registration was highlighted as a major issue. They asked the court to give directions that the law be strictly enforced so that the eligible students could get their rightful place.

While hearing the case, R. Mazumdar, Department of School Education’s Standing Counsel, submitted a copy of a letter dated February 11, 2025. The letter informed that all Assam-based vernacular medium, unaided, and non-minority private schools needed to register on the specific portal to enable the enforcement of Section 12(1)(c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009. But he clarified that English medium schools had not been asked to register yet and would be brought under the next phase once the current registration process was over.

Mazumdar also asked for time to report to the court on the mechanism existing for the public to monitor vacancies in English medium schools until they are required to be registered on the portal. Granting the request, the court allowed extra time and posted the case for a hearing after two weeks.

The case brings to light the continuing difficulties in implementing the Right to Education Act effectively in Assam. Although the government has taken the first steps towards enforcing compliance among vernacular and unaided schools, there are doubts regarding the tardy inclusion of English medium schools.