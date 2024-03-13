23 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 14, 2024
type here...

Assam: Gram Panchayat Secretary caught red handed taking bribe in Dhubri

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Dhubri, March 13: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has caught the secretary of office of the Alamganj Gram Panchayat, Dist- Dhubri, accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000.

- Advertisement -

The secretary, Nurul Islam Mollah, had allegedly demanded 5% of the total fund as a bribe for sanctioning a MGNREGA scheme. When the scheme was sanctioned, he demanded Rs. 10,000 as a reward.

The complainant, refusing to pay the bribe, reported Mollah to the Directorate. A trap was then set on March 13, 2024, resulting in Mollah’s arrest immediately after he accepted the bribe.

The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. A case has been registered under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Mollah has been arrested. Legal proceedings are currently underway.

7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam after Lok Sabha...

The Hills Times - 0
7 South-Indian Dishes For Lunch Amazing Health Benefits of Buttermilk 6 Fruits To Eat On Empty Stomach Top 10 Places To Visit In Gangtok 10 Tourist Places To Visit In South India