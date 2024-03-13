Assam: Gram Panchayat Secretary caught red handed taking bribe in Dhubri

HT Digital,

Dhubri, March 13: The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam has caught the secretary of office of the Alamganj Gram Panchayat, Dist- Dhubri, accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000.

The secretary, Nurul Islam Mollah, had allegedly demanded 5% of the total fund as a bribe for sanctioning a MGNREGA scheme. When the scheme was sanctioned, he demanded Rs. 10,000 as a reward.

The complainant, refusing to pay the bribe, reported Mollah to the Directorate. A trap was then set on March 13, 2024, resulting in Mollah’s arrest immediately after he accepted the bribe.

The bribe money was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses. A case has been registered under Section 7(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Mollah has been arrested. Legal proceedings are currently underway.