Assam: Grenade recovered near army camp in Tinsukia

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: A hand grenade was recovered near Kakopathar’s Kapahtoli army camp in Doom Dooma in Tinsukia district on Monday, said sources.

As per the sources, the grenade was recovered from the roof of a garage near the army cantonment.

- Advertisement -

Upon receiving the information of the same, an army team reached the spot and safely destroyed the grenade by blasting it in a pit.

It is worth mentioning that on November 22, the district witnessed a grenade explosion from the same locality.

Reports claimed that two motorcycle-borne person tried to lob the grenade inside the camp, but they failed in doing so and grenade exploded outside.

Following this, security forces have launched a massive manhunt to track down the culprits who lobbed a grenade targeting the army’s Kopatholi base.