Assam: Guwahati based businessman goes missing, kidnapping suspected

Guwahati, March 23: In a shocking incident, reports emerged on Saturday of an alleged abduction of a businessman in Guwahati by unidentified individuals.

Pradip Jaiswal, a resident of Fatasil, is said to have disappeared last Sunday, with his mobile phone being unreachable since then. His two-wheeler was found in the Saraighat area of Guwahati today.

A counterfeit suicide note was also discovered in the vehicle. It is believed that the note was penned by the abductors as the signature doesn’t match that of Jaiswal.

There are suspicions that Jaiswal may have been murdered post-abduction. The family of Jaiswal has filed an FIR at the Fatasil Police Station in relation to the incident.

