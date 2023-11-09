22 C
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Assam: Guwahati court grants bail to arrested Goalpara MLA Aftab Uddin Mollah

Guwahati, Nov 9: Goalpara Congress MLA, Aftab Uddin Mollah, who was arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu priests and saints, was granted bail on Thursday, according to reports.

He was granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati, with a Rs 10,000 PR Bond. Mollah was taken into police custody on Wednesday.

His arrest on Tuesday was the result of an FIR lodged by a resident from Guwahati’s Bhetapara locality with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone.

The Congress legislator was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Guwahati the day before his bail. The arrest followed an incident on November 4, 2023, at a public meeting in Goalpara district, where Mollah made a controversial comment about the Priests, Namgharias, Saints, which caused a strong reaction from the people of Assam.

