22 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 24, 2023
type here...

Assam: Guwahati doctor disappears mysteriously after leaving suicide note

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: In a surprising development, a doctor from Guwahati named Dr Bikash Ranjan Das has reportedly gone missing after leaving behind a suicide note. The news came to light on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The doctor, a resident of Nizarapar Path in Chandmari, Guwahati, was living alone in his apartment. It has been reported that he was a divorcee and owned multiple flats in the same apartment building.

His apartment had been locked for the past several days and his phone was switched off. His sister, unable to contact him, broke open the lock and found the suicide note. Following the discovery, the family lodged a complaint at the Chandmari Police Station.

A case was registered and search operations commenced. As of now, there is no information about his whereabouts. The search operations continue.

10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Australian cricketer Mitchell Marsh booked for disrespecting WC trophy

The Hills Times - 0
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat