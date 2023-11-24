Assam: Guwahati doctor disappears mysteriously after leaving suicide note

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 24: In a surprising development, a doctor from Guwahati named Dr Bikash Ranjan Das has reportedly gone missing after leaving behind a suicide note. The news came to light on Friday.

The doctor, a resident of Nizarapar Path in Chandmari, Guwahati, was living alone in his apartment. It has been reported that he was a divorcee and owned multiple flats in the same apartment building.

His apartment had been locked for the past several days and his phone was switched off. His sister, unable to contact him, broke open the lock and found the suicide note. Following the discovery, the family lodged a complaint at the Chandmari Police Station.

A case was registered and search operations commenced. As of now, there is no information about his whereabouts. The search operations continue.