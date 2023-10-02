Assam: Guwahati likely to witness heavy rainfall, thunderstorm on Oct 2 & 3, IMD issues Yellow alert

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 2: Two days following incessant heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning which flooded the entire city, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Monday that Guwahati is likely to experience thundershowers on October 2 and 3.

- Advertisement -

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, issued a yellow alert for the city stating, ‘One or two spells of light to moderate thundershowers (1-2cm/hr) is very likely over part of Guwahati city.’

The expected impact of these thundershowers includes poor visibility during intense rainfall, potential water logging in low lying areas, temporary traffic disruptions due to water logging, and possible injuries to people and cattle in open places due to lightning. It’s worth noting that on September 30, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning caused artificial flooding in several parts of the city.

A warm-up match between India and England, scheduled at Barsapara Stadium ahead of the ICC World Cup on that day, had to be called off due to the continuous rainfall.