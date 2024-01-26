Assam: Guwahati Police arrest three Delhi men for allegedly carrying out fraudulent activities

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 26: Three persons from Delhi were apprehended for allegedly carrying out fraudulent activities in Guwahati for a long time, reports said on Friday.

As per the information received, the accused persons were cheating many people in the name of vehicle and hotel booking. The three persons have been identified as Neeraj Singh, Swaraj Khanna, and S Sharat. Reportedly, they were nabbed and produced before the Paltan Bazar police on Thursday night.

According to reports, the drivers alleged that the fraudsters did not return money after dropping off tourists from Guwahati to Shillong. Further allegations have also been leveled that they were hiding inside a room of a hotel in fear of facing the heat of the frustrated vehicle drivers.

Reportedly, the accused persons have also been found guilty of fleeing from different hotels in the Paltan Bazar locality of Guwahati after paying the bills a few days back.

After the police interrogated the three persons, the entire incident came to light, sources informed.