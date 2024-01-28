13.6 C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Assam: Guwahati police nabs man for posing as CID official, abducting minor girl

Guwahati, Jan 28: A man was apprehended on Sunday in Guwahati for allegedly abducting a minor. The man, identified as Mahendra Bora, reportedly posed as a Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer and developed a relationship with the minor girl.

The girl’s family accused Bora of luring and abducting their daughter. The victim is a resident of Debanagar in Khanapara, and the daughter of Jitumoni Rajbongshi and Sabitri Rajbongshi.

Following the girl’s disappearance, her family lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station. Subsequent to the complaint, the police initiated a search operation, during which they were able to locate and arrest Bora, and rescue the minor based on phone location data.

