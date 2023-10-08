Assam: Guwahati Railway Police seizes 13 gold biscuits at Guwahati railway station, 1 held

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 8: Guwahati Railway Police on Sunday seized large quantities of gold weighing over one kilogram from Guwahati Railway Station, according to sources.

According to the information received, government railway police (GRP) officials at Guwahati Railway Station carried out an operation and seized the consignment.

Sources quoted saying that the seized gold consignment containing as many as 13 gold biscuits, all of which were weighed around 1.5 kilograms.

The operation was carried out and the gold consignment was seized from teh Agartala Deodhar Express, according to railway officials.

Meanwhile, the gold was discovered in the possession of Amarnath Ashok Sawant. According to officials, the individual was suspected of smuggling gold out of Assam and into other regions of the nation. He’d been operating his activities for a while, but he was eventually caught up in the urge.

According to the officials, he was detained by GRP police and hauled in for interrogation in connection with the issue.