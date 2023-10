HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 2: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale rocked the northeastern region of India on Monday, with tremors experienced in Guwahati, the capital of Assam.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 6:15 pm IST. The epicenter was traced back to North Garo Hills in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya at Latitude 25.90° North and Longitude 90.57°E.

Official data indicates the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers from the earth’s surface.