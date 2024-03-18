Assam: Guwahati teen girl abducted, tortured by youth in rented house

HT Digital,

Guwahati. March 18: In a horrific incident that unfolded in Guwahati city, a young girl was reportedly kidnapped and tortured by a man named Hriday Deka in a rented accommodation.

Reports indicate that Deka tricked the victim into the house with a romantic proposal, only to attempt sexual assault.

The situation worsened when Deka threatened the victim with an acid attack, but she managed to escape. The brave survivor promptly filed a complaint at the Dispur police station, leading to the registration of Case No. 239/24.

However, Deka is still on the run. The event has shocked the community, underlining the immediate need for improved safety measures and quick justice to safeguard individuals from such brutal acts of violence.